Illinois recreational pot sales dip in January

Illinois cannabis sales dipped last month, as more states legalized recreational use.

The state reported $128 million in sales for the month of January. That is down a record $143 million compared to the month prior.

State data shows nearly 30 percent of total marijuana sales come from out-of-state residents.

Missouri will be considered a big competitor downstate as they charge the lowest "excise" tax in the nation.