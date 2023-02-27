Illinois recreational pot sales dip in January
CHICAGO - Illinois cannabis sales dipped last month, as more states legalized recreational use.
The state reported $128 million in sales for the month of January. That is down a record $143 million compared to the month prior.
State data shows nearly 30 percent of total marijuana sales come from out-of-state residents.
Missouri will be considered a big competitor downstate as they charge the lowest "excise" tax in the nation.