Illinois reports 1,360 new cases of coronavirus, 25 additional deaths

Another 1,360 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced another 25 deaths attributed to the virus.

The new cases mark the 44th consecutive day the state has seen daily caseloads over 1,000.

Illinois has now reported a total of 240,003 cases and 8,115 deaths from COVID-19, health officials said. The state’s positivity rate also dipped down to 4.4%.

As of Wednesday night, 1,620 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, health officials said. Of those, 360 were in the ICU and 144 patients were on ventilators.

In the last day, laboratories have processed 40,795 coronavirus tests.