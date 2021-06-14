Illinois reports 165 coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Public health officials on Monday announced another 165 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 9 additional deaths.

The cases were among 25,235 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 0.8 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,387,760 cases and 23,070 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Sunday night, 627 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 176 needing intensive care and 91 on ventilators.