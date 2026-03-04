Fiery I-90 crash involving 5 cars leaves driver dead

The Brief A driver was killed in a fiery five-vehicle crash on southbound I-90 near Natoma Avenue late Tuesday night. The crash shut down the expressway for several hours before reopening early Wednesday morning.



A driver was killed in a fiery crash involving five vehicles on I-90 on Tuesday night in Cook County.

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-90 near Natoma Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. Three vehicles ran off the roadway, struck a light pole and became fully engulfed in flames.

One of the drivers died at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Other injuries were reported but no specific details were given by police.

The expressway was shut down for investigation and clean-up. It reopened around 3:30 a.m.