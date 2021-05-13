Illinois reports 1,918 coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

Public health officials on Thursday announced another 1,918 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 35 additional deaths.

The cases were among 88,682 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.7 percent, health officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,361,666 cases and 22,320 deaths tied to COVID-19.

Advertisement

As of Wednesday night, 1,765 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 465 needing intensive care and 236 on ventilators.