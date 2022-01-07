Illinois reports 201,428 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 444 deaths in past week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 201,428 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 444 deaths this past week.

According to a news release from the department, IDPH is currently reporting a total of 2,382,437 cases, including 28,361 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois, and the age of cases ranges from younger than one, to older than 100 years.

Since New Year's Eve, laboratories have reported 1,322,127 specimens, for a total of 45,992,122, IDPH reports. As of Wednesday night, 7,096 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those in the hospital, 1,123 patients were in the ICU and 639 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, the release states.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 31, 2021, through Wednesday, is 15.2%, the release states. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 31 through Wednesday is 18.5%.

A total of 19,535,937 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,098 doses, the department reports

Since New Year's Eve, 294,687 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, 73% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated – and 40% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).