Illinois reports 226 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Public health officials on Tuesday announced another 226 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 15 additional deaths.

The cases were among 41,364 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.7 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,387,986 cases and 23,083 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 638 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 157 needing intensive care and 76 on ventilators.