Illinois reports 2,592 coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

Public health officials on Wednesday announced another 2,592 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 28 additional deaths.

The cases were among 77,727 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.3 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,244,585 cases and 21,301 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday night, 1,413 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 294 needing intensive care and 123 on ventilators.