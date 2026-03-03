Chicago protesters vow continued demonstrations against war in Iran

The Brief More than 100 people rallied at Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue as part of a nationwide anti-war effort in 70 cities. Protesters criticized President Trump’s order targeting Iran and called for an end to U.S. involvement in the Middle East. The demonstration was peaceful, with a visible Chicago police presence on bikes and on foot.



Protesters say their anti-war movement will keep returning to Chicago streets, to end the war in Iran.

What we know:

Monday night's demonstration was part of a nationwide effort, taking place in 70 cities. More than a hundred people demonstrated at Ida b. Wells and Michigan Avenue, calling for the US to stop aggression against Iran.

They chanted to the beat of drums with the skyline lit behind them.

They called President Donald Trump’s order reckless and say they are the voices of the majority of Americans who oppose war and US involvement in the Middle East.

The group threatened to shut down Chicago streets, but the protest was peaceful.

Dozens of Chicago police were there on bikes and on foot to keep the public and protesters safe.

What they're saying:

Young activists and military veterans joined in condemning the strikes on Iran.

Ariel Basora is with About Face, Veterans Against the War.

"We are here to use our collective power and break the cycle of forever wars that have already claimed over 500 lives in Iran, including over 80 school children," Basora said.

Lena, from the Palestinian Youth Movement said, "We are here today because we oppose the illegitimate war on Iran, and we represent the majority of this country who do."

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) added, "We must say enough is enough, and we must condemn every single member of Congress and the Senate that is silent and therefore complicit with this illegal and illegitimate war."