Man shot to death while sitting in car in Chicago, police say
CHICAGO - A 45-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Monday morning on Chicago’s West Side.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 6:51 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Jackson Boulevard in the Austin neighborhood.
Police said the man was inside a vehicle when someone approached and opened fire before running away.
The victim was shot twice — once in the chest and once in the abdomen. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and if it was targeted or random.
What's next:
No arrests have been reported. Area 4 detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.