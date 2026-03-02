Man shot to death while sitting in car in Chicago, police say

The Brief A 45-year-old man was shot Monday while sitting in a vehicle in Austin. The shooting happened about 6:51 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. No arrests were reported.



A 45-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Monday morning on Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6:51 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Jackson Boulevard in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said the man was inside a vehicle when someone approached and opened fire before running away.

The victim was shot twice — once in the chest and once in the abdomen. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and if it was targeted or random.

What's next:

No arrests have been reported. Area 4 detectives are investigating.