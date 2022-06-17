Illinois reports 27,112 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths since last Friday

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 27,112 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 68 deaths, since last Friday.

The CDC says 25 Illinois counties are rated at "high community level" for COVID-19. Thirty-nine counties are now rated at "medium community level."

Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake counties are among those to drop to "medium community level."

IDPH is reporting a total of 3,380,095 cases, including 33,994 deaths, in 102 counties since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,162 individuals in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 131 patients were in the ICU and 33 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.