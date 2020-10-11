Illinois reports 2,727 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,727 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 319,150.

Public health officials also reported 9 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 8,984.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 64,047 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Oct 4. to Oct. 10 is 4.2%.

Public health officials report 1,776 people were hospitalized late Saturday with COVID-19, with 388 patients in intensive care units and 159 patients on ventilators.