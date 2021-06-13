Illinois reports 298 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 298 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 11 additional deaths, on Sunday.

More than 69 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 52 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,387,595 cases, including 23,061 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 35,598 specimens for a total of 25,160,648.

As of Saturday night, 625 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 180 patients were in the ICU and 93 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

On Saturday, 22,917 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.