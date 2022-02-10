Illinois reports 29,939 new COVID-19 cases and 499 deaths in the past week

The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 29,939 new cases of COVID-19, and 499 deaths since Feb. 4.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,987,502 cases, including 31,795 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since Feb. 4, laboratories have reported 707,521 specimens for a total of 52,553,574, IDPH said.

As of Wednesday night, 2,380 Illinoisans were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 432 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

IDPH reports the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 3-9, is 4.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 3-9, 2022 is 5.8%.

A total of 20,803,108 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,334 doses, IDPH reports.

Since Feb. 4, 150,651 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 75% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 66% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and 48% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).