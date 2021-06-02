Illinois reports 478 coronavirus cases, 9 deaths
CHICAGO - Public health officials on Wednesday announced another 478 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 9 additional deaths.
The cases were among 35,697 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 1.5 percent, health officials said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,383,065 cases and 22,842 deaths tied to COVID-19.
As of Tuesday night, 1,013 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 278 needing intensive care and 150 on ventilators.