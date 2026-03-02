Chicago police issue statement as US-Iran conflict intensifies

The Brief Chicago police say there is no known threat to the city tied to the conflict in Iran. Officers are paying special attention to places of worship as a precaution. Fighting between the U.S., Israel and Iran has intensified, with hundreds reported killed.



The Chicago Police Department is closely watching developments in Iran but has no information pointing to a threat in the city.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Chicago police said it is monitoring the "rapidly unfolding" situation overseas as fighting continues in the Middle East.

"While there is no actionable intelligence related to Chicago at this time, we are paying special attention to places of worship and will adjust resources if necessary as we continue to follow the rapidly unfolding events," CPD said.

The backstory:

The statement comes as tensions remain high following a weekend attack on Iran. On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Tehran.

The strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials, Iranian leaders have said.

The Associated Press reported that at least 555 people have been killed in Iran since the start of the U.S.-Israeli campaign.

Iran and Iranian-backed militias responded by firing missiles at Israel and several Arab states. Missiles apparently hit the U.S. Embassy compound in Kuwait. During the response, the U.S. military said Kuwait mistakenly shot down three American F-15E Strike Eagles — nobody was injured.

On Monday, the Pentagon said four American service members had died in the operation targeting Iran.

What's next:

President Donald Trump told The New York Times on Sunday that the assault could last "four to five weeks."

A day earlier, he had encouraged Iranians to "take over" their government, but later signaled he was open to dialogue with Iran’s new leadership.