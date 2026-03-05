Van slams into Chicago liquor store after crash, 3 hospitalized: police

The Brief A van crashed into a business in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road about 12:40 p.m. Thursday after colliding with another vehicle, Chicago police said. Two men and a woman were injured when the van struck the building; the two men and the van driver were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Police issued multiple citations to the van driver, and the investigation is ongoing.



A van crashed into a liquor store on Chicago’s West Side on Thursday afternoon, sending several people to the hospital, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash occurred about 12:40 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road, in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

A 54-year-old man driving a Ford van was headed east on Lake Street when he struck a Toyota driven by a 33-year-old woman who was traveling south on Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police.

The van then crashed into a nearby liquor store, injuring two men and a woman, police said. Video from the scene shows the van inside the business after it crashed through a wall.

Police issued multiple citations to the van’s driver.

The two injured men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The van driver was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. All others refused medical transport.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.