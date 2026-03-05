Overnight burglary spree hits six Chicago businesses

The Brief Police say four masked suspects burglarized six businesses across Chicago’s South and Southwest sides early Wednesday morning. The group smashed glass doors, stole cash registers, money and merchandise, and fled in a black Infiniti sedan. One Archer Heights restaurant owner says thieves caused thousands of dollars in damage during the break-in.



Chicago police are warning business owners after a string of overnight burglaries targeted six businesses across several South and Southwest Side neighborhoods.

What we know:

Investigators say the smash-and-grab spree happened early Wednesday morning between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m., when four suspects broke into multiple commercial businesses by shattering glass doors and windows.

According to a police alert, the burglaries happened in Kenwood, South Shore, Washington Heights, Beverly, Archer Heights and West Elsdon.

One of the businesses hit was Angelo’s Stuffed Pizza in Archer Heights, a restaurant that has served the community for more than 30 years.

Owner Adrian Zamudio says surveillance cameras captured the entire break-in.

Video shows several suspects breaking the glass front door, jumping over the counter and searching through the restaurant, including the kitchen and basement.

Zamudio says the group stole cash registers, laptops, cameras, and money from a safe.

He says the damage and stolen items amount to thousands of dollars.

"It’s frustrating," Zamudio said. "At the end of the day, I’m a father. My family works here. It doesn’t make me feel good, and we do want to put an end to this."

Police say the suspects were wearing black ski masks, dark clothing, and gloves. One person remained in the getaway vehicle while the others went inside the businesses.

Authorities say the group fled each location in a black Infiniti sedan.

Crime spree locations:

The burglaries were reported at the following locations early on March 4:

1400 block of East 47th Street in Kenwood at 2:30 a.m.

7600 block of South Jeffery Boulevard in South Shore at 2:45 a.m.

10300 block of South Halsted Street in Washington Heights at 3:07 a.m.

2100 block of West 95th Street in Beverly at 3:25 a.m.

4800 block of South Pulaski Road in Archer Heights at 3:58 a.m.

5100 block of South Pulaski Road in West Elsdon at 4:24 a.m.

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Police are asking nearby businesses to check their surveillance cameras and report anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384 or Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number 26-CWP-007.