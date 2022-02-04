Illinois reports 60,389 new coronavirus cases, 608 deaths in past week

Public health officials on Friday announced 60,389 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 608 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week, half as many cases as were reported the week prior.

The cases were among 1,047,216 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 5.8 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said more than 75 percent of Illinois' total population have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 66 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 2,957,563 cases and 31,296 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 3,135 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 546 needing intensive care and 314 on ventilators.