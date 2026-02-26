Serious injury crash shuts down lanes on I-90 near Huntley, ISP says

The Brief A serious injury crash happened Thursday morning on I-90 near Rt. 47 in Huntley. The two right lanes of westbound I-90 were closed, along with the entrance and exit ramps at Rt. 47. Drivers were urged to expect delays and consider alternate routes.



A crash with at least one person seriously injured closed lanes and ramps along Interstate 90 in Chicago’s northwest suburbs Thursday morning.

What we know:

Authorities said the crash happened around 5 a.m. on westbound I-90 near Rt. 47 in Huntley.

The two right lanes of the interstate were closed. The entrance and exit ramps at Rt. 47 were also shut down.

At least one person was seriously injured, according to the Illinois State Police.

Drivers were warned to expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

What we don't know:

State police have not released details about how many vehicles were involved or how the crash occurred.

The condition of those injured remains unknown.