Serious injury crash shuts down lanes on I-90 near Huntley, ISP says
HUNTLEY, Ill. - A crash with at least one person seriously injured closed lanes and ramps along Interstate 90 in Chicago’s northwest suburbs Thursday morning.
What we know:
Authorities said the crash happened around 5 a.m. on westbound I-90 near Rt. 47 in Huntley.
The two right lanes of the interstate were closed. The entrance and exit ramps at Rt. 47 were also shut down.
At least one person was seriously injured, according to the Illinois State Police.
Drivers were warned to expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.
What we don't know:
State police have not released details about how many vehicles were involved or how the crash occurred.
The condition of those injured remains unknown.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Illinois State Police.