Cook County police: Man charged after loaded, stolen gun found during Chicago traffic stop

The Brief Sheriff’s police say a 30-year-old man was stopped for suspended registration in the South Loop. Officers found a loaded gun reported stolen inside the vehicle before it was towed. The man faces felony and misdemeanor charges and was released after a court appearance.



A 30-year-old man is facing a felony charge after a loaded, stolen gun was reportedly found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday in Chicago’s South Loop.

What we know:

The stop happened around 5:12 p.m. near Roosevelt Road and State Street, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers pulled over a Mercury Mariner because of suspended registration, officials said. The driver, identified as Jose Rodriguez, was asked to step out of the SUV along with his passengers, a 27-year-old woman and a toddler, because the vehicle was being towed.

Before towing the SUV, officers searched it and found a loaded firearm, authorities said. The gun had been reported stolen from Chicago.

Officers also learned the weapon belonged to Rodriguez, who did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jose Rodriguez and the gun sheriff's police recovered.

Rodriguez was then taken into custody. Later that night, he was charged with felony aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, misdemeanor child endangerment, and misdemeanor possession of ammunition without a valid FOID.

What's next:

Rodriguez appeared in court on Monday and was ordered released from custody.