Illinois reports 674 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
CHICAGO - Public health officials on Thursday announced another 674 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 24 additional deaths.

The cases were among 55,432 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 1.5 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,383,739 cases and 22,865 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday night, 997 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 273 needing intensive care and 154 on ventilators.