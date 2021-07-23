Illinois reports 7,983 coronavirus cases, 47 deaths in the last week

Public health officials on Friday announced 7,983 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 47 additional deaths have been recorded in the last week.

The cases were among 241,150 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.3%, health officials said.

State health officials said more than 73% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 58% are fully-vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,407,929 cases and 23,401 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 670 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 135 needing intensive care and 44 on ventilators.