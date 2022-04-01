Illinois State Police celebrates agency's 100th anniversary

Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered the Illinois State Police flag to fly atop the Capitol Dome for the entire month of April to commemorate the agency's 100th anniversary.

The Illinois State Police Department was formed on this day in 1922.

Their orders were to maintain safety on newly paved roads.

The first class of troopers consisted of just eight individuals driving leftover World War I motorcycles.

ISP is now nearly 3,000 strong and has expanded its services to include forensic testing, cybersecurity and disaster response.

"The makeup of the ranks of our state troopers has changed too. Women and people of color weren’t allowed to serve 100 years ago. Today, they are among ISP's highest ranks," said Pritzker.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department is also celebrating its centennial anniversary Friday.