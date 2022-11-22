Indiana lawmakers could face expensive agenda from Gov. Holcomb

Indiana lawmakers have returned to the statehouse for their first meeting since the midterm election.

Republicans won continued dominance with their election victories earlier this month.

Legislators will face a possible expensive agenda from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb as they start working on a new two-year state budget in January.

One of the biggest issues will be education.

Leaders on both sides of the aisle have said spending more on schools and making high school more relevant are top of mind.