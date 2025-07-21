Indiana man charged with having child pornography: 'I know I made a mistake'

A 56-year-old northwest Indiana man accused of viewing and downloading child sexual abuse material wrote an apology letter to victims after he was arrested earlier this month, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

Authorities said an investigation revealed Brian C. Sadowski, of Griffith, downloaded images of sexual abuse material involving young children on his home computer between Feb. 25 and July 9.

On one occasion, he allegedly downloaded 9,165 files from a website that offenders are known to use for sharing child sexual abuse material.

Sadowski told investigators "I know I made a mistake" and "I know I looked at things I shouldn't have looked at" when he viewed and downloaded the material for his personal use, the Secret Service said.

He also reportedly wrote an apology letter to victims that included, "My loneliness or past physical abuse is not an excuse to look or seek this type of content. I know I made the mistake and take full accountability of my choices."

Sadowski was taken into custody on July 10 and charged the following day with five counts of possession of child pornography.