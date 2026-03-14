Northwest Indiana man sentenced for dealing heroin, cocaine

The Brief A Hammond man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for selling heroin and cocaine. Prosecutors say Jeremiah Hicks sold drugs twice in August 2023 and had prior felony drug convictions. A search of his home turned up a semi-automatic pistol and cash, according to court documents.



A northwest Indiana man will spend more than a decade in federal prison after admitting to dealing heroin and cocaine.

What we know:

Jeremiah Hicks, 38, of Hammond, was sentenced to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana.

A judge handed down the sentence earlier this week after Hicks pleaded guilty to distributing heroin and cocaine.

Federal prosecutors said Hicks sold heroin and cocaine to another person on two occasions in August 2023.

During a search of Hicks’ home, investigators found a semi-automatic pistol and cash, according to the court documents.

Prosecutors also noted Hicks has multiple felony convictions, including a 2012 conviction for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and a 2018 conviction for dealing in a narcotic drug.

What they're saying:

"The Defendant has forfeited over 12 years of his life because he chose to peddle this poison in our communities," U.S. Attorney Adam Mildred said in a statement.

"We appreciate the hard work of the professionals at the BATFE and the Hammond Police Department that went into the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of this repeat offender. The Northern District of Indiana is safer due to their efforts."