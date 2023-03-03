Indiana State Police trooper killed after suspect fleeing from police strikes him with vehicle on I-69

article

An Indiana State Police trooper was killed Friday afternoon after a suspect, who was evading police, struck him with a vehicle on Interstate 69.

At about 4:30 p.m., Trooper James Bailey, 50, was assisting troopers on I-69 with traffic backup as a result of weather-related crashes near the 326-mile marker south of Auburn.

At that time, ISP said Bailey became aware of an individual who was driving at a high rate of speed on I-69 and evading an officer from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Bailey attempted to de-escalate the vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks, ISP said.

Bailey was then struck by the suspect vehicle and critically injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Bailey is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

"This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Bailey's family, friends and co-workers", said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.

The suspect involved in this incident has been identified as Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of Marion, Indiana.

He was taken into custody following the crash and charged with resisting law enforcement causing death to a law enforcement officer.

The investigation is still ongoing.