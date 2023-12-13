Inside Look: Google unveils new design for Thompson Center

Google plans to start construction on the Thompson Center early next year, but we're getting a look at their new design.

The design includes a new glass facade while preserving the building's iconic architecture and history.

Google said it is working with the building's original architects at Jahn to help bring the design into the 21st Century.

That includes updating the building to run entirely on electric energy.

While the Thompson Center's signature 17-story, light-filled atrium will remain, the first floor will be redesigned to have more opportunity for retail and restaurants.

Three covered terraces will also be added on the southeast side of the building.

Fencing for this redevelopment project will begin going up soon with the construction taking up several years to complete.