Investigation underway after 4-year-old accuses someone she knows of inappropriate touching in Portage Park

A 4-year-old girl accused a woman of inappropriately touching her in Portage Park this week.

Between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, a 4-year-old girl reported to authorities that a known female offender had allegedly inappropriately touched her in the 3400 block of North Major Avenue.

The victim was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital for medical treatment.

As of now, no offenders are in custody.

Area Five detectives have initiated an investigation into the matter.