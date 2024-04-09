James and Jennifer Crumbley were sentenced to 10–15 years in prison on Tuesday in the monumental trial that featured the first time parents of a mass shooter were sent behind bars for the actions of their child.

It's been more than two years since a shooter entered the halls of Oxford High School and killed 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling. The parents of the shooter, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were the first parents of a mass shooter ever charged and convicted.

On Tuesday, the Crumbley parents were ordered to spend at least a decade in a state prison by Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews. They will get credit for 858 days that they have been in jail. After then, they can appeal to leave prison.

They arrived in court around 9 a.m. before emotional statements from the families of the victims, charged responses from both of the Crumbley's, and some words from the judge filled the crowded room where both trials took place.

In deciding their sentences, Judge Cheryl Matthews says she went outside the guidelines to determine how long both should be in prison. She said that no amount of evidence or witness testimony submitted to the case could capture the full severity.

"The advisory in these guidelines do not capture the impact of these matters," she said.

While some parents talked about the lack of remorse from the parents, Buck Myre, Tate's dad, focused his ire on the Oxford school district and a need for real change. He said it would only happen when the tragedy could be properly evaluated and lessons that were learned were applied.

"It's time for the whole truth to come out. It's time to learn from this. From the purchase of the gun, to the response," he said.

Steve St. Juliana, the father of Hana, said the defendants continued to claim they had been victims in the case. At one point during Jennifer's trial, she said she had lost a lot while on the stand, from losing the home to being in jail for years.

But the responsibility was ultimately "in their hands," Craig Shilling, Justin's dad, said. "The fact they didn't show that level of remorse until the very end, that half-baked attempt anyway, it was too little too late."

The victim's parents maintained the next step is accountability from the school.

When the Crumbley parents spoke, Jennifer went first, saying they were "good parents" and were "the average family". She said she had no idea that her son could carry out the shooting that unfolded on Nov. 30, 2021.

She also blamed the prosecution during the trial when she asked the court for a lenient sentence. Her attorney doubled down on the treatment her team has received, having been ‘hamstrung’ during the trial.

James Crumbley stood and spoke next, addressing the court, where he claimed they didn't know "the full story".

He offered a sorrowful apology to the parents of the victims, adding he was "devastated" for them and has "cried for the loss of you and your children more times than I can count." He offered an apology on behalf of his son's actions, but did not say anything about his own actions.

At the end, he also addressed Buck Myre's statement, saying it was time "we all know the truth."

"…I'm with you Mr. Myre. I, too, want the truth. Because you have not heard the truth at all. The truth has not been presented to you," he said.

After the hearing, Nicole Beausoleil, Madiysn Baldwin's mother, said it was "unacceptable" from the defendant and "far-fetched" that he would try and align himself with the victims.

Crumbley's convictions

Separate juries concluded that both parents' actions and lack of actions contributed to the 2021 shooting committed by their teen son, who is now spending life in prison.

James and Jennifer are looking at a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison after being the first parents charged in connection with a mass shooting committed by their child.

Prosecutors want the Crumbleys to spend 10-15 years in prison. A big question is whether both will receive the same sentence. Though they were convicted of the same crimes, other factors could come into play.

In a sentencing memo filed last week, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office detailed threats James made toward Prosecutor Karen McDonald. These threats could get him a longer sentence than his wife.

That memo also noted that Jennifer was requesting house arrest to live in her attorney Shannon Smith's guesthouse. Criminal attorneys who spoke to FOX 2 said this will not happen.

Before Judge Cheryl Matthews reads the Crumbleys their sentences, victims will have a chance to provide impact statements. After the victims speak, the Crumbley parents will get a chance to speak. This is something that we haven't seen from James since his arrest. Jennifer testified on the stand during her sentencing.

After they are sentenced, the Crumbleys have 42 days to file an appeal.

