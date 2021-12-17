Joliet Public Library cancels Star Wars Day after 10 years

Bad news Star Wars fans: you'll have one less convention to attend next year.

The Joliet Public Library announced Friday that it is done with Star Wars Day.

The event has been going on for 10 years and regularly drew around 10,000 visitors.

Town officials say with staffing shortages and construction at the library, it just isn't feasible moving forward.

The library says it plans to offer a new family friendly Star Wars movie night in its place.