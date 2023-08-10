Jury awards Lake in the Hills man $9M in lawsuit against ComEd

A jury has ordered ComEd to pay a substantial settlement to a Lake in the Hills man.

Andrew Farley filed a lawsuit against the utility company, claiming that ComEd's actions damaged a bike path back in 2016.

According to Farley's attorneys, this damage resulted in his fall, causing a head injury. This injury, in turn, led to him suffering a "mild traumatic brain injury" that exacerbated pre-existing health conditions.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In response, ComEd has been ordered to pay Andrew Farley slightly over $9 million in compensation.