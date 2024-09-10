Expand / Collapse search

Kim Foxx seeks dismissal of lawsuit from ex-Chicago police sergeant cleared of felony charges: report

By FOX 32 News
Published  September 10, 2024 4:39pm CDT
Kim Foxx
FOX 32 Chicago

Former Chicago cop sues Kim Foxx: report

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has reportedly asked a federal judge to throw out a civil rights lawsuit filed by a former Chicago police sergeant.

CHICAGO - Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has reportedly asked a federal judge to throw out a civil rights lawsuit filed by a former Chicago police sergeant.

Michael Vitellaro, who was acquitted of criminal charges in 2023, alleges he was falsely charged with felonies after a viral video showed him kneeling on the back of a 14-year-old boy in Park Ridge. Vitellaro believed the teen had stolen his son’s bike.

Vitellaro was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct but was found not guilty. He has since filed a lawsuit against Foxx, arguing that the charges were unjust.

In response, Foxx is seeking to have the case dismissed, citing prosecutorial immunity, which shields her from liability for actions taken during the course of prosecution.

The July 2022 incident sparked public outrage after the video spread online. Vitellaro was relieved of his police powers and later resigned from the force to avoid termination.

Featured

Mom of teen kneeled on by off-duty Chicago police sergeant goes off on 'not guilty' verdict
article

Mom of teen kneeled on by off-duty Chicago police sergeant goes off on 'not guilty' verdict

A Chicago police sergeant was cleared of wrongdoing on Friday after video captured him kneeling on the back of a teen outside a Starbucks in northwest suburban Park Ridge last summer.