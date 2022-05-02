La Grange girl attacked younger student at school, pulled her hair: police

A 16-year-old La Grange girl is accused of attacking a younger student at their Western Springs school.

Around 1 p.m. on April 27, Western Springs police say the older student hit the 14-year-old female multiple times and pulled the victim by the hair while she was down on the ground.

The attack resulted in the victim needing medical treatment, police said.

On Monday, the 16-year-old was charged with misdemeanor battery for her role in the physical altercation, police said.

The alleged attack occurred at Lyons Township South High School.

The investigation remains ongoing.