Man charged after allegedly choking woman near Lake Arlington

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The Brief A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the alleged choking and assault of an 18-year-old woman near Lake Arlington. Jeff G. Gaspard faces two felony counts of aggravated battery after a four-month investigation. He is due in court Thursday for a detention hearing.



A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with choking and assaulting an 18-year-old woman near Lake Arlington earlier this year.

Jeff G. Gaspard was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in a neighboring jurisdiction, according to the Arlington Heights Police Department. He faces two felony counts of aggravated battery — one involving strangulation and another involving a public way.

Woman choked while walking home near Lake Arlington

What we know:

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. June 7 near Windsor Drive and Jonquil Circle. Police said the woman was walking home when a man riding a bicycle approached her, grabbed her and pushed her to the ground before choking her.

The woman fought off the attacker and ran from the area. She then flagged down a passing motorist, who called 911, police said.

Detectives spent the following months canvassing homes and businesses for surveillance footage, developing a composite sketch and following up on tips from the public. Investigators said information developed during the investigation led to Gaspard's identification and that evidence ultimately positively identified him as the alleged offender.

Gaspard will remain in custody pending transport to the Cook County Circuit Court's Third Municipal District Courthouse in Rolling Meadows for a detention hearing Thursday.

What they're saying:

"This arrest reflects our department’s commitment to never give up on a case and to seek justice for every victim," Arlington Heights Police Chief Nicholas Pecora Jr. said. "Our Detectives worked tirelessly for four months, and we are grateful to everyone who helped bring this investigation to a resolution."