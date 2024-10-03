Lawndale drive-by shooting leaves 2 wounded

The Brief Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side. No arrests have been made as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.



Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The men, 22 and 28, were on the sidewalk around 10:14 p.m. when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 1500 block of South Komensky Avenue, according to police.

The 28-year-old was shot several times in the back. He was taken to St. Anthony Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The 22-year-old was shot in the foot and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.