Lawsuit claims suburban Chicago bar overserved driver in deadly crash, gave him drink 'to go'

A Chicago law firm is suing a suburban bar, alleging it overserved a man who later killed a mother in a drunk-driving crash.

What we know:

Clifford Law Offices announced Monday that it has filed a lawsuit against Rafferty’s Irish Pub in Countryside on behalf of the family of 58-year-old Tanya Navarro, who was killed Dec. 13, 2024.

According to the lawsuit, Finn Curran of Hodgkins was more than twice the legal limit when he left the bar before crashing into Navarro’s disabled vehicle in the 7200 block of La Grange Road in Hodgkins. Navarro’s dog was also killed in the crash.

The lawsuit claims Rafferty’s employees continued to serve Curran alcohol even though he was visibly impaired, and it alleges he later admitted the bar even gave him an alcoholic drink "to go."

"The death of an innocent mother like Tanya is a tragedy that never should have happened," said Joseph Murphy, a partner at Clifford Law Offices. "Rafferty’s servers knew Mr. Curran was in no condition to drive yet failed to take steps to prevent him from getting behind the wheel."

He added the case underscores the need for stronger laws to hold establishments accountable for overserving patrons.

What they're saying:

Illinois lawmakers have voiced support for the Navarro family.

State Sen. Willie Preston (D-16th District) called the death "tragic and avoidable," saying he stands with the family "as they seek full accountability for the reckless conduct that caused her death."

State Rep. Lisa Davis (D-32nd District) said, "Alyza and her sister Aliyah have forever lost their mother due to an auto crash that never should have happened. I grieve for them and with them — and will continue to support them as they seek justice in court."

FOX 32 has reached out to Rafferty's for comment on the lawsuit, and we're waiting to hear back.

What's next:

Clifford Law Offices plans to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday at its offices in downtown Chicago.

Murphy will be joined by Preston, Davis, and Navarro’s daughters. Alyza is expected to deliver a statement.