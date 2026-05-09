At least 6 shot in Chicago overnight in separate incidents, police say

The Brief At least six people were shot, one of them killed, overnight across Chicago in separate incidents, according to police. The shootings took place mostly on the west, south and southwest sides of Chicago. The victims ranged in age from 19 to 49.



At least six people were shot across Chicago in separate incidents late Friday night into early Saturday morning, according to reports from the Chicago Police Department.

One of the victims died. The victims ranged in age from 19 to 49, police said.

North Lawndale shooting (4:30 a.m.)

A 19-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were outside in the 1400 block of S. St. Louis Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when they were shot by an unidentified offender who fled the scene.

The man had a graze wound to his food and the woman had a graze wound to her buttocks. They were both taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

South Chicago shooting

A 36-year-old man was in a home in the 2900 block of E. 87th Street in South Chicago a little before 5 a.m. with several other individuals.

After the victim exited the home and got into his car, another car approached, and an unidentified gunman got out and began shooting at the man. The gunmen then fled the scene.

The victim had been shot multiple times and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

West Lawn shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed a little before 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of W. 69th Street in the West Lawn neighborhood.

The teen was standing outside when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was struck in the lower back.

He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died.

A preliminary investigation found the gunmen may have been traveling in a car when the shooting happened.

East Garfield Park shooting

A 32-year-old man was standing outside a little before 1 a.m. in the 3900 block of W. Wilcox Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

He was shot in the right thigh and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

North Lawndale shooting (2:19 a.m.)

A 49-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of W. Roosevelt Road in North Lawndale when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

A witness said they saw an unknown gunman who fired shots toward the victim from across the street and fled the scene in a white sedan.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Area detectives are investigating each shooting.