Chicago crime: Teen shot, killed in SW Side drive-by, police say

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning on Chicago’s Southwest Side in what may have been a drive-by shooting.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 4000 block of W. 69th Street in the West Lawn neighborhood a little before 2 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The teen was standing outside when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was struck in the lower back.

He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died.

A preliminary investigation found the gunmen may have been traveling in a car when the shooting happened.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the victim.

Area detectives are investigating.