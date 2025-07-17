LGBTQ+ youth support option ends on national crisis line after Trump administration cuts

The Brief LGBTQ+ youth no longer have access to Option 3 on the 988 Lifeline, a specialized support line discontinued due to federal funding cuts under the Trump administration. The service had provided tailored crisis support to an estimated 1.5 million LGBTQ+ youth since its launch in 2022. Advocates warn the shutdown could have a devastating impact, especially as nearly half of LGBTQ+ youth in Illinois report unmet mental health needs.



LGBTQ+ youth can no longer access specialized support through the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — known as Option 3 — one month after the Trump administration announced its end.

What we know:

The hotline itself remains operational, but Option 3 provided tailored crisis support for LGBTQ+ callers, connecting them with trained counselors who shared or understood their lived experiences.

Since launching in 2022, the 988 Lifeline — run by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration — has served an estimated 1.5 million LGBTQ+ young people.

The Trump administration cited funding cuts as the reason for discontinuing the LGBTQ+ support option last month.

Emily Sherrill, a licensed clinical social worker with Thriveworks in Chicago, said ending Option 3 could have devastating consequences.

"So to begin with, people that identify as LGBTQ+ are already at a disproportionately high rate of mental health issues, specifically depression and suicidal behavior... A lot of people are looking for therapy services right now, but a lot of people are still not comfortable with not only with their own sexuality and gender identity, but also with having anybody in their life find out about that and that's why the 988 Number 3 option was perfect because it gave them a way to talk to someone who was trained to give them exactly what they need," said Sherrill.

According to The Trevor Project, 47% of LGBTQ+ youth in Illinois wanted mental health care in the past year but didn’t receive it. Forty-one percent seriously considered suicide, and 12% attempted it.

What's next:

The Center on Halsted, which focuses on the health and well-being of LGBTQ+ community members, remains a key resource in Chicago.