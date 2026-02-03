Chicago man arrested a month after taking shoes during suburban armed robbery, police say

The Brief Police say a Chicago man robbed another man at gunpoint during an online sale meetup in Palatine. The robbery happened in December, with an arrest made just last week. The suspect was being held pending a Tuesday court appearance.



A Chicago man was taken into custody more than a month after allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint during a meetup for an online sale in the northwest suburbs.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2025, in the 1500 block of East Northwest Highway in Palatine.

According to police, the victim and the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Luis F. Carrillo Jr., had arranged to meet in person to complete an online sale.

During the meeting, the victim allowed Carrillo to look at a pair of shoes that were for sale. Carrillo then allegedly pulled out a black handgun, took the shoes and fled on foot.

Even though Carrillo tried to hide his identity, police said the victim believed he recognized him from the past.

Luis F. Carrillo Jr.

On Jan. 30, police took Carrillo into custody at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. He was then transported to the Palatine Police Department and later charged with armed robbery with a firearm, a Class X felony.

What's next:

Carrillo was ordered held following a detention hearing on Jan. 31. His next court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday in Rolling Meadows.

What they're saying:

"The Palatine Police Department reminds the public to use caution when conducting online transactions and encourages the use of designated online exchange locations, found at many area police departments, including Palatine Police Headquarters," Palatine PD said in a press release.