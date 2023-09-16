Little Village residents warned about series of armed robberies

Chicago police are alerting residents in the city's Little Village neighborhood about a series of armed robberies in recent weeks on the Southwest Side.

Police say during the early morning and evening hours, two Hispanic men armed with a handgun have approached victims in various vehicles.

The victims themselves were sitting inside a vehicle or had just exited a vehicle when the suspects approached them with a gun and demanded money, police said. In two of the incidents, the victims just left a bank or currency loan business before the robberies occurred, police said.

The robberies happened:

• on Aug. 6, at 3:48 a.m. in the 3300 block of South Pulaski;

• on Aug. 31 at 8:28 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Christiana;

• on Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Pulaski; and

• on Sept. 13 at 10:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Pulaski.

Police described the suspects as two Hispanic men between 20 and 25-years-old and were wearing black hooded sweatshirts during the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.