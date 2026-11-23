Meet the 2026 National Thanksgiving Turkeys ahead of White House pardon
The National Turkey Federation introduced two turkeys from West Virginia selected to take part in this year's annual White House Thanksgiving tradition.
The birds were presented ahead of the presidential turkey pardoning ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, at 1 p.m. CT on the White House South Lawn.
During the annual ceremony, President Donald Trump is expected to officially pardon the turkeys, sparing them from becoming Thanksgiving dinner.
The Source: National Turkey Federation and the official White House website (WhiteHouse.gov).