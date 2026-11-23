The Brief Two turkeys from West Virginia were selected for this year's White House Thanksgiving tradition The presidential turkey pardon is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. CT President Trump is expected to pardon the birds, sparing them from Thanksgiving dinner



The National Turkey Federation introduced two turkeys from West Virginia selected to take part in this year's annual White House Thanksgiving tradition.

The birds were presented ahead of the presidential turkey pardoning ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, at 1 p.m. CT on the White House South Lawn.

During the annual ceremony, President Donald Trump is expected to officially pardon the turkeys, sparing them from becoming Thanksgiving dinner.