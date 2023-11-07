lllinois Senate Republicans rally to preserve 'Invest in Kids' scholarship program

Illinois Senate Republicans are calling on Gov. J.B. Pritzker and House and Senate leaders to save the "Invest in Kids" scholarship program.

Republicans want the "Invest in Kids" scholarship to be made permanent and also expanded, but say they're open to a compromise that continues the program and shrinks it.

"We cannot ignore the hundreds of children that have come to the Capital and their families that have talked about the importance of this program, talked about what it has meant to them in their lives getting in that preferred educational setting," said state Sen. John Curran.

There are only two days left in the legislative session. More than 9,000 students are benefiting from this program.

However, critics of this program, including teachers' unions, call it a voucher program that takes funds out of public education.