Chicago crime: 2 men shot in traffic on West Side

The Brief Two men were shot while driving on the West Side Thursday night. Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The shooter fled in a dark-colored sedan.



Two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the West Side neighborhood of East Garfield Park, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded about 8:34 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 3000 block of West Washington Boulevard. Police said the two victims were inside a vehicle traveling northbound when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them.

An unknown offender inside the sedan displayed a gun and fired shots toward the victims’ vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. A 35-year-old man was shot in the left arm and was also transported to the same hospital. They were both listed

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.