Lower West Side shooting: Man standing outside wounded by gunfire in Chicago

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times while standing outside in Chicago's Lower West Side neighborhood on Monday.

Around 2:50 p.m., police say the male victim was outside in the 2300 block of W. 21st St. when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

The victim was shot multiple times and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.