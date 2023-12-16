Premier League soccer match called off after player suffers cardiac arrest

article

A Premier League soccer match was suspended on Saturday after a player collapsed on the pitch.

The game between Bournemouth and Luton Town was suspended after Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed to the ground in the 59th minute.

Lockyer was carried off on a stretcher as the crowd and players applauded, according to ESPN.

Tom Lockyer of Luton Town controls the ball whilst under pressure from Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town at Vitality Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo Expand

GREECE TEMPORARILY BANS FANS FROM TOP-FLIGHT SOCCER MATCHES

The Luton Town X account said that Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch but was "responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher."

"He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides," Luton Town continued on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside."

The Premier League X account had posted that the game was abandoned due to a "player medical incident."

In an earlier post, Luton said the match had been suspended as players from both teams were not in the correct state of mind to finish the contest.

"We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation," Luton said.

"We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time. Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family."

Lockyer spent five days in the hospital in May after he collapsed during a Championship playoff final match. He had an operation to fix an atrial fibrillation, according to ESPN.

Read more from FOX News Digital