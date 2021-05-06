Maine East High School musical 'Working' debuts

The students of Maine East High School in Park Ridge are putting on one of the most in the COVID-safe production of the musical Working.

Maine East received permission from lyricist and composer Steven Schwartz to most the play with original monologues from people who live in the Maine East community. Students will perform the monologues that the English students wrote based upon these interviews.

The live show will be performed outside on the patio with risers and an audience that will be socially distanced for safety.

The show was chosen to keep safety at the forefront because of the ability to be produced with limited contact between the student actors, small cast size, limited surging and costuming.