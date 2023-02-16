Man, 19, shot to death in West Englewood home

A man was shot and killed early Thursday in a home in West Englewood.

The 19-year-old was inside a residence around 12:26 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 69th Street when someone outside started shooting into the home, police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.